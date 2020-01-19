advertisement

Nicole Kidman took the time to talk about her marriage to Keith Urban during an Sunday Life interview in Australia. She explained that she was more afraid in life before meeting her superstar husband. With him at her side, she says, she has never felt so “protected”.

“I was more scared before I met him,” she said. “Now I feel protected thanks to my great friend and wonderful partner.”

The two have been married for almost 14 years after closing their bond in 2006. Kidman continued how she normally relaxes through meditation, but what makes her “most comfortable and safe” is Urban by her side.

“Having a partner by your side who you can talk to, who loves you and who loves you brings everything into balance,” she added.

In 2018, Kidman told Parade some secrets of their happy and growing relationship. Her tip was not to get involved in text messaging.

She explained that she and Urban preferred “voice to voice” conversations and personal interactions rather than using a cell phone that cannot recognize emotions.

“We talk all the time and we have FaceTime, but we just don’t write any text,” she said, “because I feel that text can sometimes be misrepresented. And I had the thing that I reread texts and I like, ‘what does that mean?’ and then read it to someone and go, ‘Can you interpret that?’ I don’t want that between my lover and me. “

Apart from that, Kidman added in this interview that the two are an open book to each other. There are no secrets between them, she explained, noting that “it’s that simple.”

“We don’t give anyone advice about their relationship or believe that we have a secret. We approach humble and hopeful and just love hanging out. I mean, it’s that simple,” she says. “We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other,” she said.

The two recently made a donation to relief efforts in Australia as a result of the devastating bush fires. The two make a donation offer of $ 500,000 and are one of many other celebrities who are financially committed to their cause.

Kidman wrote a post on her Instagram account after her donation. “We’re donating $ 500,000 to the rural fire department, who is currently doing everything and giving so much.”

