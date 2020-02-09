New year, new love? Nicolas Cage was at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday February 8, almost a year after his wedding was canceled on March 18 Erika Koike.

“You showed a PDA and stood at the table during a commercial break and held hands,” an eyewitness tells us exclusively Weekly.

The 56-year-old National Treasure star was most recently associated with Koike, whom he married in Las Vegas in March 2019. Cage requested the removal of the makeup artist he started with in April 2018, just four days after their wedding.

According to court documents we received later this month, Cage claimed that he “had no understanding of his marriage deeds [Koike] to the extent that he was unable to consent to the marriage.” Before they got a marriage certificate and attended a wedding ceremony, they both drank to the point of drunkenness. “

The newspapers added that “as a result of his drunkenness when [Koike] [Cage] suggested that they get married, [he] responded spontaneously and without the ability to recognize or understand the full effect of his actions.”

The Leaving Las Vegas star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001 Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. Cage and Kim, 36, share the 14-year-old son Kal-El. The Oscar winner also shares the 29-year-old son Weston with his ex Christina Fulton.

In 2014, Cage made The Guardian aware of the difficulties that he faced “like an outsider” because of his “original mindset”.

He said: “It matters to me what people think about me. Some of the snappy comments people make can get under my skin. I can be a bit broken at home reading the things that are said about me. But I just have to stop dealing with these things and let them go instead of complaining to my wife all the time. “

