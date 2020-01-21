Nicolas Cage believes Netflix's marriage story must be shown to divorced families

advertisement

Actor and icon Nicolas Cage is known for his crazy on-screen outbursts, but every now and then he opens his mouth and something pretty real and profound falls out. This time it is the 2019 comedy drama film Marriage history, a film that Cage believes is a must-see if anyone is considering divorce.

“I think this is a very important film. I think everyone who thinks about divorce – and the families – should definitely watch it. After going through that, family law is absolutely the worst.”

advertisement

Okay, maybe this statement is a bit lengthy, but it’s interesting to know that someone who has been through the drama of divorce (which Nicolas Cage has four times, no less) can reflect the reality about it Marriage history, The actor discussed this year’s Oscar nominations at the premiere of his new film Color Out of Space, which he admitted was a particularly competitive year and believes they all deserve recognition. Although it sounds like Marriage history has a special place in his heart.

The face / off star couldn’t resist pouring out over the excruciatingly realistic performance of Adam Driver, which earned the actor a nomination for Best Actor. He competes in the Best Actor category against Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce. Marriage history has also received five other Oscar nominations, including “Best Movie” for a married couple’s story, played by Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who are struggling through a grueling coast-to-coast divorce that takes them to their personal and creative extremes.

The film, which is very well received and is currently 95 percent owned by Rotten Tomatoes, has apparently been well received by everyone, but especially those like Cage who have experienced the pain of a divorce.

RELATED: Netflix Movies Dominate The 2020 Golden Globes Nominations

Cage’s next major project will be in Color Out of Space, an exciting H.P. Lovecraft adaptation that follows a family after a meteorite lands in their farm’s front yard. Cage then fights a mutated alien organism because it naturally infects his family’s mind and body and turns their quiet country life into a technicolor nightmare.

This is just one of several fascinating projects in Nic Cage’s future, such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays an exaggerated version of himself in a film that sounds like he could only play Nicolas Cage. We also have a possible National Treasure follow-up and the science fiction martial arts film Jiu Jitsu. The man can really do everything.

Color Out of Space will be released on February 28, 2020. This comes from Extra TV.

Topics: Marriage history, Netflix, streaming

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement