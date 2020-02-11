Nicki Minaj and her Queen Radio Show are back.

On Monday (February 10th) Nicki Minaj hosted her first radio show in 2020 after starting the previous week with a new single and an online drama. While many fans after having summarized the drama of the previous weekMeek Mill, Nicki introduced a more structured show with a question and answer session with her Barbz.

The first show started with DJ Boof some of Nicki’s hits like “Plain Jane Remix” A $ AP Ferg and “Yikes”, which caused Nicki Minaj to take the time to grapple with her past behavior, seemingly taking responsibility while thinking about her career and success.

“There were times last year when my opinion was not clear. I looked back and found that the things I said were a bit much, ”said Nicki.

Nicki followed the show’s new direction and showed some love, including, to other hip-hop women Megan Thee stallion. MaliibuMiitch, and Doja Cat after thanking her rap colleagues for showing their love for their new single.

“I want to take the time very quickly to call out all the rappers who show me love and really support” Yikes “,” said Nicki. “It is really important for me. I know a lot of people who think I don’t care, but I care and I appreciate love. “

One of the greatest moments was when 50 cents moved to discuss his transition from hip-hop to film while promoting his new series on ABC, For Life, loosely based on the life story of Isaac Wright Jr.

“There’s a place for bad music, it’s television,” said 50 jokingly. “It’s the biggest TV show in the world and you’ll say,” Who’s that? “You have big budgets.”

Throughout the show, Nicki showed a lot of love to Barbz when she called some of her happy fans in the US and across the pond in Europe. Those on the other end of the phone line would also have the option of making Fendi prints, Minaj goods, or a trip to Queen Radio in the future. while others were able to ask Minaj questions that she answered live on the air.

A fan asked why working with Kendrick Lamar did not happen, with which Minaj jokingly revealed that K. Dot did not want to be “washed” before confirming that she would be open to future cooperation with him.

“I’m looking forward to working with him one day because he’s animated and I like animation and all that stuff,” said Nicki. “But he also simply respects the rap craft. Right now … yes, that’s all I’m going to say. “

Watch the full episode of Queen Radio.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xgg3vEvlOaY (/ embed)