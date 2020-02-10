Nicki Minaj She made her comeback with her latest single “Yikes”, but according to Minaj, she wasn’t going to release the single as soon.

On Sunday (February 9th) Nicki joined Twitter to host a Q&A session with fans. During the event, a fan asked how the single came about and Minaj announced that after playing an online snippet, fans and her label wanted to release the record immediately, for fun they said that she was being bullied into the release.

“I played a snippet to my crazy fans and they made me delete it,” said Nicki. “They are bullies. I had only done 1 verse. The label bullied me too. I was bullied. “

Nicki also states that the concept for the song was created immediately when she heard the beat before realizing that the outro was freestyle.

“I invented the hook without paper,” Minaj continued. “I’m only freestyled in the cabin because I loved the beat. So the yikes part is that I hear the beat for the first time. The verses that I wrote down. The outro was a freestyle. “

I invented the hook without paper. Just freestyled in the cabin because I loved the beat. So the yikes part is that I hear the beat for the first time. The verses that I wrote down. The outro was a freestyle https://t.co/2BqLnmEgvi

– YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020

Although the contagious single served to reintroduce Nicki Minaj, she found overwhelming controversy after a line in the aforementioned Single Civil Rights Pink park in a disrespectful and inaccurate manner – the day before observing Park’s 107th birthday. As previously reported, initial reports from TMZ indicated that Minaj said that the poetry did not harm her, but Ms. Petty denied the claim in her instastory, stating that she did not know that there was controversy and was not interested for this.

“I never said that,” wrote Nicki with the TMZ heading. “Didn’t know anyone was crazy. I do not care. #Yikes ”

The brazen attitude may give fans an insight into Minaj’s new demeanor. During the Q&A session with the fans, Nicki also shared a new alter ego with the fans, which she will soon debut as “Queen Sleeze”. She states that it is “calmer but more lethal”.

“It’s calmer, but much more deadly,” she said. “My husband always says he’s more scared when I speak quietly than when I scream. Lmao. He said he knows exactly when I’m dead serious.”

It is calmer, but much more deadly. My husband always says he is more scared when I speak quietly than when I scream. Lmao. He said that he knows exactly when I’m dead serious. 🤣 ♥ ️ https://t.co/a6nVAcmTNf

– YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020

Check out her latest single, “Yikes” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOVxwVvUe_c (/ embed)