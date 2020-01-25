Nicki Minaj, husband, gets into heated arguments with her ex-Meek Mill

advertisement

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, got into a violent argument with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in LA on Friday January 24th.

TMZ reports that the verbal argument took place in the Maxfield clothing store in West Hollywood and that Meek, who was dressed in white, was prevented from escalating the conflict before being led out of the store by his own security team and store staff ,

The 32-year-old rapper “Going Bad” is said to have had an entourage of 10 while Minaj and her husband went shopping alone.

A video posted by TMZ heard Petty, 41, referring to Mill as “Psy”, while the “Megatron” rapper, 37, referred to her as “bitch”, suggesting that he could not get over her.

rapper choke was also in the store and posted photos on Instagram showing how he pretends to be separate with Minaj and Mill. In an Instagram live video, he claimed that “everything was love” and “then there was a lot of excitement” and claimed that Petty wanted to fight with Mill.

Minaj and Mill met for two years before confirming their split in January 2017. In an interview with Elle the following year, she reported on her separation and said, “I remember feeling like I could do everything at once in my life. And somewhere along the route I just started to rethink myself, for whatever reason … as soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, eat and sleep and walk and talk without a friend, clicked something in me. “

“Being alone was one of the reasons why I felt strong and powerful,” the rapper continued in her interview in June 2018. “The fact that I’m a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I never had to look for beats. I never had to sign a record deal. I don’t have that pressure. I don’t get up if I want, shop if I want. “

The “Good Form” rapper and Petty first appeared as a teenager and reunited in 2018. The Grammy winner confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December. A source told us at the time Weekly that the former DSDS judge was “absolutely in love head over heels”.

“It fell hard and fast,” added the insider. “She hasn’t smiled that much in a long time.”

The couple married in October 2019, four months after Minaj announced on their Queen radio show that they had received a marriage certificate.

“I think I’m just lucky with what I was striving for,” she told fans in June. “It was so difficult to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to endanger anyone or anything. “

