Billboard added streaming songs as one of the metrics for its charts in 2012, followed by the Recording Industry Association of America and Nielsen. The criteria have changed several times in the meantime – only last month the company made changes to weighted paid streams for services like Spotify and unpaid streams for jukebox-like services like Pandora for the Billboard 100 single charts. With the Billboard 200, 1,500 streams of songs on a record are tantamount to listening to that record.

When the charts started streaming, equivalent to buying an album or downloading a song, the media was flooded with headlines announcing the latest record chart numbers. Artists like Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Kanye, Lil Wayne and Post Malone keep breaking records and leaving bands like Prince, The Rolling Stones and ABBA in digital darkness.

