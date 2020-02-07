Advertisement

Nicki Minaj Finally she dropped her new single “Yikes”. However, she has no intention of apologizing for this poorly received Rosa Parks line.

“Everything you bitch, Rosa Parks, oh, get ready,” is the now infamous line that checks the symbol for civil rights named. Although there were reports that Nicki had thought was a bad time, she denied ever saying anything like that. The Queens rapper even went so far as to say “don’t care” after claiming she didn’t know people were upset.

That doesn’t really add up since it looks like she stays on social media. For example, her recent tweets war with her ex-meek mill made her seem like she was up to date on her social activities. And at its peak in controversy, it was also Rosa Parks’ birthday (and it was a trend on Twitter).

As for the rest of the song, Nicki drops bars on a creeping track produced by Pooh Beatz. “Yikes, I play day and you do it for life / Yikes, you clown, you do it for likes” is the song hook. A little more than two minutes is a return volley considering that it has announced it will retire last year.

