Nick Viall on Rachel Bilson, who has an appointment with Bill Hader

I wish her the best. Bachelor alum Nick Viall talked to Us Weekly about his “good friend” Rachel BilsonNew friend Bill Haderand said that he is happy for their relationship.

“They seem like a cute couple,” said Viall, 39, on Friday, January 17, at the Capital One iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on January 5th. “I haven’t had a chance to meet Bill,” said Viall that he had discovered the Saturday Night Live alum [41] at the awards ceremony in LA “I’m a big fan of him and Barry. And Rachel is a good friend and I think it’s great. ‘

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Viall and Bilson, 38, sparked dating rumors in July 2019 after being featured on his Viall Files podcast and then exchanging flirty messages on Instagram. However, the Bachelorette alum told us on Saturday that he would “definitely call Rachel friend” no ex.

The former O.C. star also spoke to Us in December and said that she and Viall “were just friends”. She added that “he’s a really nice guy.”

Bilson and Hader sparked speculation in early November that it was an item when they were seen together in LA. The couple was also seen holding hands when they were drinking family members with some of Haders in the hometown of the Barry star in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The couple starred in the romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013.

Bilson broke up with Hayden Christensen in 2017. The Exes share subsidiary Briar, 5.

Hader and Maggie Carey separated in 2017 after eleven years of marriage and shared three children, Hannah [10], Harper [7] and Hayley [5].

The comedian’s Barry Costar Henry Winkler We talked about the couple at the Golden Globes and said the couple’s momentum works “because Bill is great and Rachel is so adorable.”

A spectator told us that the It: Chapter II actor and the Hart of Dixie alum “held hands” later in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton hotel later that evening when they were escorted to the exit.

With reporting from Emily Marcus

