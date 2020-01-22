advertisement

Nick Viall is a pretty good sport. On Tuesday, January 21, the episode of Comedy Central’s Lights Out is testing a new career in stand-up comedy with David Spade, Viall, 31! As part of the famous “Secret Stand-Up” segment of the series, he is fed with jokes by a moderator David Spade and Courteney Cox,

Attention: The former stand-up routine of the Bachelor is definitely NSFW. Even though it was his first time on stage, the Dancing With the Stars veterinarian leaned into the jokes – and got almost everyone in order.

“People thought I was a bachelor for the wrong reasons. It wasn’t me, I did it for fame and money, ”says 55-year-old Cox in Viall’s ear – and he delivers in a funny way.

Nick Viall, David Spade and Courteney Cox. Comedy Central

Later, the Bachelorette makes a pretty dirty joke about connecting a windmill, a la Peter Weber and Hannah Brown, The joke even makes the former Saturday Night Live actor, 55, flinch. Viall delivers it seamlessly and even adds its own little details.

The bachelor jokes continue when Spade tells the Viall Files host: “The hardest thing about being a bachelor is not deciding who to give the roses to, but remembering which blonde you like in the hot tub have connected. “

When Spade asks him to mention the name Kaitlyn, he does – and then adds, “Is she still blonde?”

Viall first appeared in Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette and then returned for … Katilyn BristoweSeason. He was the runner-up in every season. Then he made a love attempt at Bachelor in Paradise before becoming single again. He became The Bachelor for season 21 and became engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi At the end. However, they separated a few months later.

Lights off with David Spade will be broadcast on Comedy Central weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET.

