Becki Crossley

February 12, 2020

The comedian, actor and carpenter returns to the UK with his last comedy lesson

Comedian, actor and carpenter Nick Offerman has announced that he will take a short three-day tour of the UK. With his new show All Rise, he makes British fans laugh again in April. Presale tickets for the shows will go on sale on February 13th at 10 a.m. The general sales cards are available from 10 a.m. on Fri 14 Feb.

Offerman is from Illinois, United States and has worked in over 50 films throughout his career, including Sin City, 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie 1 and 2.

He is best known for his role as the legendary Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, for which he received the Television Critics Association Award for Individual Comedy Achievement and was twice nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Offerman is not only funny in character, but also pretty good at getting up. His American Ham by Nick Offerman from 2014 is available as a Netflix special.

His new stand-up show All Rise has been called the “evening of comedy, music and light dance”. Dates are set for Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and London.

Nick Offerman UK tour dates 2020:

Wed 22 Apr – Brighton Dome

Fri 24 Apr – Sheffield City Hall

Sun 26 Apr – London Palladium

The pre-sale for Nick Offerman’s dates for 2020 in the UK starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13. General sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14th.