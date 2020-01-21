Nick Kyrgios relaxes to first round Australian Open victory

advertisement

Melbourne Arena blew a wick, but Nick Kyrgios didn’t, the local hope eased into a surprisingly drama-free first round win at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios was usually measured in downward Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1).

Even a blackout on the field didn’t seem to bother the sometimes flammable Australian.

Daniel Pockett

Nick Kyrgios of Australia is being interviewed by John McEnroe after winning his Men’s Singles first round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

At 3-4 in the second set, Melbourne Arena fell into the dark, forcing a short break, but the problem was resolved quickly enough and did not seem to disturb the momentum of the game.

Although not always playing lights from tennis, there were the typical Kyrgios bloom in the win.

In the third game of the third set, he hit a tweener lob that scored the point, trying to draw two blank ones on the next one.

Andy Wong

Spectators use their cell phones to illuminate the field after the light goes out.

The 23rd seed received a solid workout from the world No.53 but was never broken and beat to victory in two hours and 13 minutes.

He now plays the winner of the game between Pablo Cuevas and Gilles Simon in the second round.

“I was excited to leave here,” he said afterwards.

“It has clearly been a pretty emotional few months for us all (with the forest fires) so I wanted to come here and put down a good performance.

“He is a tough competitor. He is a very good player. I played it once, I knew it would be difficult.”

Daniel Pockett

Nick Kyrgios thanks the public after his victory.

At one point Kyrgios stopped carefully after a point late in the game, but insisted that nothing was wrong.

“I sometimes move like a giraffe,” he said.

“I stumbled – sometimes I am pretty dramatic.”

