If there is one artist who has never kept silent about his admiration for Leonard Cohen, it is the Australian agony uncle, Bad Seeds singer and all-round rock hero Nick Cave.

The singer was never silent about his adoration for the Canadian singer and poet Cohen. He was an artist who influenced Cave from the beginning and has since infiltrated his work. In 2005, the Aussie made a feature film about Cohen’s life about the dirty song “I’m Your Man”.

Although you could technically classify the 1988 title track of I´m Your Man as a pop song, nothing is so easy with Cohen. The singer’s grazing voice is vulnerable and depressed, so that his story can unfold, while Cohen, always the poet, continues to paint lyrical images with every line.

It is a style of songwriting that has always been right with Cave. When Cave spoke on French television in 1994, he said: “I discovered Leonard Cohen with ‘Songs of Love and Hate’. I listened to this record for hours at a friend’s house. I was very young and I think this was the first record that really influenced me. In the past I only heard my brother’s notes. I liked what he liked, followed him like a sheep. ”

“Leonard Cohen was the first one I discovered myself. It is the symbol of my musical independence. I remember those other guys coming to my friend’s house who thought Songs of Love and Hate was too depressing. I realized that this “depression” theory was ridiculous. “

Cave added: “The sadness of Cohen was inspiring, it gave me a lot of energy. I always remember when someone says that my records are pathological or depressing. ”

Nick Cave was neither alone with The Bad Seeds nor shy away from a cover – no matter who the artist was. So it makes sense that he took the chance to cover one of his idol’s songs for a feature film about his life.

Filmmaker Lian Lunson, released in 2005, took on the unenviable task of turning Leonard Cohen’s famous and intimidating life and career into a feature film. The title Leonard Cohen: I am your husband was underpinned with an impressive soundtrack when imposing personalities from the music industry did their best to report on the legendary songwriter.

The title track was left to one of his biggest fans, Nick Cave. The Australian singer offers everything that made Leonard Cohen gurgling swaths or idiosyncratic singing tone, conscious cadence and especially in connection with the song. It’s a really lush cover and we hope Cohen heard it before his sad death in 2016.

At the time of his death, Cave led the awards by saying, “For many of us, Leonard Cohen was the greatest songwriter of all. Absolutely unique and impossible to imitate, no matter how hard we tried. So many will miss him very much. ”

Hear below how Nick Cave tried hard on his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “I’m Your Man”.

