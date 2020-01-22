Nick Cave offers a style support to an imitator

advertisement

In the latest installment of Nick Cave’s audience outreach program, the Red Hand Files, the Australian singer writes to Nik, a full-fledged Nick Cave impersonator with excellent advice.

The Red Hand Files is an ongoing series in which Nick Cave talks to some of his fans, answers their questions, provides support and advice, and is the rock star we all need in our lives. Most recently, Cave spoke to the lead singer of The Cave Dogs, Nik – a Serbian tribute band.

Nik writes to the Australian singer to introduce his band: “I am currently (and for 9 years) emulating your rock’n’roll personality in a Nick Cave tribute band. I dress up like you (a cheap version that is not a stylist who doesn’t find a shirt like you) and create your live performances in a shamanic way. Sometimes I manage to get the audience to be closer to you. ”

After a brief apology: “I’m sorry if you feel like I’m a vampire sucking on you, but I’m not ready to do my own thing,” Nik asks if Nick Cave, his idol The little known tribute band from Serbia has ever heard of it. The answer from Cave is a typically honest and funny answer.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t know about the cave dogs, but after seeing you on YouTube, I have to say that you sound terrible after me. They even perfected my peculiar relationship with the gods of intonation. “Indeed there was praise, the singer even added an additional personal limitation.

Cave writes: “When I played it, my wife Susie walked across the room with her arms full of clothes and fabric samples and said,” Where! Babe, you sound good. “And I think,” Thank you. I am not. It is a Serbian fraud. “And she says,” Oh, I’m sorry “and goes out again. So you’re obviously doing something right.”

We assume that the best thing for Nik is Cave’s approval of his shirt. It thus offers a certain amount of support for the fashion industry. If you send me your email address, I will send you one of my old suits and one – I have many – or a squad. I’m not sure which one. “

Cave out, sign out, “love the other nick” and complete with another exhilarating Red Hand Files.

