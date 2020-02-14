In conversation with his fans, Nick Cave gave another wonderful insight into the complicated processes of his creative mind.

When asked about the love that two people asked him on his new, fan-led platform, Red Right Hand Files, Cave answered what he thought was love and whether he had a specific list of love songs that haunted him ,

In response, Cave subtly described the progress of his Bad Seeds recording, again associating it with the feeling of love itself. “It’s early in the morning here in Los Angeles and I can’t sleep,” writes Cave. “I’ve been in the studio all night working on new songs. The melodies and words are running around in my head, so excuse this letter if it’s kind of messed up.”

He continues: “You asked about love, Mack, and maybe that’s exactly what love is – maybe songs are the language of love. Maybe we made it up – to give a voice to this strange, unfathomable feeling that tears us away all our lives. I don’t know. Maybe some songs are the embodiment of love itself and that’s why they move us so deep. They are simple, clear fire devices that bombard the heart into pieces – something that other art forms cannot do with the same sudden and frightening precision. ”

Introducing his favorite love songs, Cave says, “Here is a list of ten of my most valuable love songs – mostly old, sad, and sentimental ones that have traveled with me through the years and dominate my world and never I couldn’t save myself. They’re just small, humble love bombs, but dear Luiza, as important as anything that can ever be. ”

With people like Bob Dylan, Nina Simone and Elvis Presley referenced by Bad Seeds frontman, you can see his full list below.

Nick Cave’s top ten love songs

“Love Someone” – Bee Gees

“My father” – Nina Simone

“I threw everything away” – Bob Dylan

“Comfort yourself” – Van Morrison

“Angel of the Morning” – Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

“Nights in white satin” – The Moody Blues

“Where’s the playground Susie?” – Glen Campbell

“Something in your head” – Karen Dalton

“Always in mind” – Elvis Presley

“Superstar” – carpenter

You can stream them all here: