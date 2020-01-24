advertisement

Nick Cave has announced that his new book Stranger Than Kindness will be published on March 23rd.

The Nook, described as a “journey in images and words into the creative world of musician, narrator and cultural icon Nick Cave”, appears in conjunction with the opening of the exhibition “Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition” at the Royal Danish Library in Copenhagen in March.

“This highly collectable book invites the reader to the very core of the creative process and paves the way for a completely new and intimate encounter with the artist by presenting Cave’s life, work and inspiration and exploring his many real and imaginary universes . “A publication states. “It contains colored reproductions of original graphics, handwritten texts, photographs and collected personal items as well as comments and meditations by Nick Cave, Janine Barrand and Darcey Steinke.”

advertisement

The book was developed and curated by Nick Cave in collaboration with Christina Back with the images selected from “Stranger than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition”.

Remarks

advertisement