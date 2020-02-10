Nick Cannon is still available on his crusade Eminem get out of here. He is now using his wake-up status to justify the cancellation.

Complex reports that the Wild ‘N Out Landlord goes down ten toes on Slim Shady. In an interview with your favorite cultural vulture DJ Vlad He addressed the infamous and sexist but almost forgotten audio recordings of the Detroit MC in which he disregarded black women. “If you listen to the entire song, it is clearly a song in which he clearly disregards black queens. He didn’t talk around and said:” Black girls are bitches, black girls are stupid. They just want your money. ‘ “

Shortly thereafter, Vladimir added an extra sauce to the conversation saying that this isn’t the only title from Em’s past that Nick replies to, “Yeah, where he says N *** a and all that shit.” The “gigolo.” “Rapper started to break down the incident from a historical perspective.

“Do you know what the defense was? “He has already apologized for that,” he added. “Probably the weakest excuse ever: ‘I was young and had a black girlfriend who cheated on me, and I was crazy. ‘was younger. But he is not sorry for institutional racism because it is a product of it. “

Later, while sitting, Cannon talks to the elephant in the room about Eminen’s appearance and claims that the copywriter underwent plastic surgery. “Eminem looks different than before. The proof is in the pudding. It could be the years of drug use. You know, we don’t want to make fun of anything. It seems like he’s on the right track, but something is going on. His shit gets tighter over the years. “

You can watch the interview in full below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H-QqtaYuOk [/ embed]

Photo: Brian Stukes / Getty Images