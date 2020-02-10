Nick Diamond of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches his double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed a four-year contract extension with shortstop Nick Ahmed and entered into the 2023 season.

The team announced the deal on Monday.

Nick Piecoro of AZCentral.com reported that the deal is guaranteed for $ 32.5 million plus incentives. Ahmed and the D-Backs disagreed on the terms of his 2020 salary last month and were facing an upcoming arbitration hearing.

The 29-year-old has become one of the MLB’s elite shortstops, but his offense has steadily improved over the course of his career, which began in Arizona in 2014 with the majors.

Last year Ahmed cut .254 / .316 / .437, all of which were career highlights. He scored 141 goals, 33 doubles and 19 home runs in 2019.

Ahmed has played in 153 and 158 games in the past two seasons, saying goodbye to the injury-prone label that put him back in 2016 and 2017. With 18 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), he finished eighth in 2019 and had 21 in 2018 for the second draw.

Only 10 shortstops have ended with 15 or more DRS and an OPS of 0.750 since DRS statistics were recorded from 2002 onwards.

Ahmed was awarded the Golden Glove for the second time last season, making him the first in the history of the D-backs franchise companies to have had such a season in a row. Orlando Hudson (2006-07) is the only other infielder to have put together consecutive Gold Glove campaigns in team history.

