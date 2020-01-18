NIA investigates case of arrested J&K DSP Davinder Singh

advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while three terrorists sailed out of the valley, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

Davinder Singh, posted as the Deputy Chief Police Inspector, was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-proclaimed district commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new Atif recruit and a lawyer Irfan Mir.

The four were caught with weapons and ammunition while traveling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in South Kashmir.

After receiving orders from the Interior Ministry, the NIA re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesperson said.

