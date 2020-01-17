NHRA Arizona Nationals - Arizona Sport

advertisement

The annual NHRA duel in the desert continues at its traditional location as the second event of the year. The event, which has been held in the southwest since 1985, offers teams the opportunity to correct mistakes made at the start. The facility is also known for record-breaking performances such as Tony Schumacher’s historic 500 mph quarter mile in 1999.

As always, fans have the opportunity to interact with their favorite drivers as Every Ticket is a Pit Pass® for the most powerful and sensory motorsport attraction in the world! Get direct access to the teams, see first-hand how highly skilled mechanics maintain their hot rods between laps, and get autographs from your favorite NHRA drivers.

Enter below to win a family pack of four for the NHRA Arizona Nationals. A lucky winner will win two (2) tickets in the Nitro Burn-Out Zone.

