NHL teams recognize that a replacement goalkeeper is an important position in national sports

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Bruins had everything ready to honor substitute goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday night, who became the 74th goalie in NHL history in 500 games.

Then something went wrong: starter Tuukka Rask was injured, Halak became number 1 type, and the Bruins decided to postpone the ceremony until a night when Halak was absent.

“They are often in a zone before the game. We want you to enjoy this ceremony, ”said coach Bruce Cassidy. “At Tuukka we had to change the injury.”

There are many NHL teams making a lot of changes this season due to injuries to their starting goals – and not just the ceremonies to honor mediocre milestones. Four goalkeepers selected for the All Star game are injured. Rask joins Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus, Darcy Kuemper from Arizona and Marc-Andre Fleury from Vegas. (Rask had begged out of the game before he was injured.)

For NHL teams, the days of riding a goalkeeper as often as possible are long gone. Now the directors know they need a strong number 2 to get the team through the back to back and the injuries that can occur at any time.

“Some of that is obviously the ability of the second goalkeeper. Some teams just don’t have that,” said Cassidy. “We have two people we feel very comfortable with. It’s a good combination. Jaro, he has done it before. If it had hurt Jaro, Tuukka could have made it. “

Last week the Panthers said Chris Driedger would be out for several weeks because of an alleged groin injury. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky missed much of January with an unspecified injury.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk had to pause 15 games because his wife had a serious illness and the game took the lead with 9-3-3. Six of these wins went to Alex Stalock, who was the team’s first support in his third season.

The Coyotes thought they had the best goalkeeper for the future when they got Antti Raanta from the Rangers in 2017. In the first two seasons in Arizona, however, he played only 59 games. Darcy Kuemper took over and secured a place in last year’s All-Star game and finished fifth in the Vezina Trophy Award vote.

When Raanta returned, the Coyotes left with Co no. 1 and hovered near the top of the Pacific division. Then Kuemper, who was 1.97 goals against an average of 15-7-2 and second in the league, was injured on December 20 and hasn’t played since.

Coyote trainer Rick Tocchet said there was interest in Raanta at the start of the season and he is glad that general manager John Chayka did not accept any trade offers.

“I remember how he said to the employees: ‘Many teams call for rants. We all looked at each other and said: “Rants and (Kuemper) are the identity of our team. They give us a chance to win, “said Tocchet.” I mean, we’re trying to play a good defense and do a lot of other things. But they give us this identity and trust. Why should we want to crack the armor? “

Raanta went 9: 9-2 before being injured earlier this month. Adin Hill, who played 17 combined NHL games in the last two seasons, scored a 2-1 draw against Kuemper and Raanta with 2.40 goals.

Bobrovsky won two Vezina Trophies in Columbus before going to Florida as a free agent, and Korpisalo did the first job. A winning streak of five games in December earned him an all-star selection.

But Korpisalo injured his knee in a gunfire on December 29 when he tried to fend off a shot. Rookie Elvis Merzlikins, a 25-year-old Latvian who had never won an NHL game when he took office, has an 8-2-0 result with a 0.955 saving, an average of 1.55 goals and three losses in his last four games.

“There are certain teams in the league that rely on a single one,” said Cassidy. “Some of them could be that your cap was just that. You didn’t have the luxury. The cap probably prevents you from repairing an area that you may not have seen coming or that you saw coming.” Hey, you went and spent it somewhere else.

“As a coach, I only know who it is your turn to get on the net. We see our chances well.”

GAME OF THE WEEK: The all-star game in St. Louis on Saturday will again be a three-on-three game. The captains will be David Pastrnak from Boston, Kris Letang from Pittsburgh, Nathan MacKinnon from Colorado and Connor McDavid from Edmonton.

GUIDE (until Monday): Goals: David Pastrnak (Boston), 37; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 49; Points: McDavid, 76; Victories: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) 24; Goals against average: Ilya Samsonov (Washington), 2.06; Safe percentage: Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh), 929.

Contributing to this story were AP sports journalists John Marshall from Phoenix, Mitch Stacy from Columbus, Ohio, and Dave Campbell from Minneapolis.

