Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is undoubtedly a remarkable woman who has made a name for herself in the world of finance and politics.

As the first Nigerian finance minister, she was named one of the 50 largest leaders in the world and made Forbes the 100 most powerful women in the world. It is therefore not surprising that she was recently named the next Angelopoulos Global Public Leader at Harvard Kennedy School.

Dean of Harvard Kennedy School, Douglas Elmendorfmade the announcement on Monday. He said:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring the Kennedy School a wealth of practical experience and insight into development challenges and achievements in Africa and developing countries.

As a long-time finance minister in Nigeria and a leader at the World Bank for more than two decades, she developed successful new approaches to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in developing countries. It will enrich our campus discussion on the political decisions required for effective governance in the service of society.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala went to her Twitter to express her excitement. She wrote:

I look forward to being named Angelopoulos Fellow at Harvard University Kennedy School 2020. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Presidents Santos, Halonen, Calderon and the former UNSG Ban Ki-Moon.

