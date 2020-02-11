JOE ROBBINS / GETTY IMAGES

Baker Mayfield starts a disappointing season with the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Giants, who are running back to Saquon Barkley, came to defend rival NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns star made a shameful mess on social media.

A number of Twitter users targeted Mayfield’s character after positioning themselves in a photo alongside several chiseled NFL players with bare chests.

“I feel like the baker of my group of friends,” said one commentator.

“Crazy because I look better than Baker Mayfield without a shirt,” tweeted another.

CONTINUE READING:

* Chase on the Super Bowl Parade Route

* “The game in our back pocket”: How Patrick Mahomes summoned the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win

* 5 of the worst Super Bowl commercials, from Planters Baby Nut to Bald Jason Momoa

While another added, “I think daddy’s bodies are back.”

Barkley was featured in the Mayfield photo with Giants teammates Sterling Shepard and Alec Ogletree. And he struck back on those who believe that a six-pack is a prerequisite for a successful NFL career.

I am Baker every time I take a photo with my skinny friends. Pic.twitter.com/321mcYE7Kj

– Cleveland Cam (@cleveland_cam) January 30, 2020

“He’s a quarterback, he shouldn’t be shredded,” Barkley told TMZ.

“We in the off-season, he will have time to put his body in order. He can throw the ball 80 meters. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The unflattering photo only brought ammunition to Mayfield’s critics after a disappointing second season in the league.

The 2018 # 1 draft choice did not live up to the hype when the star-studded Browns ended 6-10, resulting in the dismissal of coach Freddie Kitchens, who has since been replaced by Kevin Stefanski.