Let me start by saying that I do not buy any of these reports / rumors from any source.

That said, another report / rumor has surfaced that the Detroit lions could trade the quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

The last one comes from Dave Dameshek from the NFL Network, which posted the following tweet on Super Bowl Sunday.

I don’t know about you, but I’m curious to see where Matt Stafford is traded next month.

– Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) February 2, 2020

This tweet gave Dameshek an interview with Matt Dery on the Locked on Lions podcast on Tuesday.

During the interview, Dameshek was asked about his Stafford trade tweet and said that he heard that Lions could trade him.

“I have heard from people who would legitimately know that this is something that has been talked about at least in the past week,” said Dameshek on the Locked on Lions podcast.

Dameshek acknowledged that Stafford’s negotiations would result in a $ 32 million cap in 2020 and that since the Lions (especially Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn) are in a winning position, they are unlikely to pull the trigger.

That said, Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere. At least not this year.

