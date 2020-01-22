advertisement

The Detroit Lions closed the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for the third worst record in the NFL.

For their efforts, the Lions were not only awarded the number 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they were also selected to coach the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his coaching staff had their first chance to let the North team go through an exercise and that’s exactly what they did.

Now, for those media members who are familiar with the way Patricia manages a practice, Tuesday was nothing special.

But for those who were present and unfamiliar with the way Patricia manages a practice, some head scratching was going on.

Some even went to Twitter to let the world know how bad the practice was.

Here are some examples.

Nation, are you making something of this?

I personally believe that Patricia practices as he is, so that he can see how the players fit in and adapt to his coaching style. If men are not willing to work hard now, they will not be willing to be in the NFL.

advertisement