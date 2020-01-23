NFL design analyst explains why Detroit Lions should consider Tua Tagovailoa

advertisement

Without a hip injury Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the number 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Tua has sustained a serious injury and as a result he will probably drop a few places.

One of the most popular topics in this field is or the Detroit Lions must select Tua with their No. 3 pick.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks spoke to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and he believes that the lions should consider taking Tagovailoa at number 3.

“The Tua-Matthew Stafford conversation is great,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks told the Free Press in the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. “I think you have to find out, what do you see (of) Matt Stafford in the next two, three, four years? With a back injury and based on how you project his playing level, you can take the young quarterback. If you take the young quarterback, you can build your team differently, surround your team and spend dollars on other areas to upgrade it. So there are some benefits. “

Brooks added that it would be interesting to see what the lions could get back if they placed Matthew Stafford in the trading block.

“I think that because of the win-now principle, it might be a little harder to invest in a young quarterback that is so high,” Brooks said. “But it would be interesting to see what they could get back for a franchise quarterback if they dangled Matthew Stafford on the merchant market.”

Nation, what do you think? Should the lions select Tua at number 3 and try to swap Stafford?

–Quotes with thanks to Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

