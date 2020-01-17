advertisement

It was a great season for my NFL picks, but last week’s Division Round is one that I would like to forget as soon as possible. Overall I went 1-3 (1-1 best bets), which is absolutely unacceptable.

Embed from Getty Images

That said, in this industry, winning or losing, it’s important to continue to the next week. No highlights, no lows!

advertisement

It’s time for the Conference Championship Sunday and I have a few choices that I absolutely LOVE for some reason!

Here are my choices for Sunday’s games.

DIVISIONAL ROUND RECORDING 1-3, 1-1 Best bets

GENERAL RECORD 148-107-5 (58%), 43-21-3 (67.2%) best bets

* The best bets are bold

San Francisco -7.5 across Green Bay

Kansas City -7 above Tennessee

S.F./GB More than 46

K.C. / Ten under 53

As you can see, I love all four of these games this week.

advertisement