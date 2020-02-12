Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray speaks to reporters during a press conference after an NFL soccer game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo / Lindsey Wasson)

Kyler Murray’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award not only recognized his individual numbers, but also that the Arizona Cardinals needed all of their production to achieve five wins in 2019.

This is the presumed advantage that the quarterback has over other newcomers such as Oakland Raiders, Josh Jacobs and Tennessee Titans recipient A.J. Brown.

He was simply in a more necessary and valuable position.

However, Murray’s rookie year is valued beyond his draft class. He is highly regarded in his position group in NFL-wide terms.

Four editors at NFL.com ranked each of the 57 quarterbacks who started a game in 2019, and Murray ranked 13th, falling among a number of well-known personalities. Blair wrote:

It’s actually an encouragement that Murray hasn’t just crossed to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Perhaps going through some problems in 2019 (including seven games with a passer-by level below 80) helped him prepare for the difficulty level – along with the missions – to increase in 2020.

Murray started all 16 regular season games a year ago and threw 12 interceptions for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. He added 544 rushing yards and four more points.

The NFL.com editors Blair, Ali Bhanpuri, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr each had Murray in three places in their rankings. Blair ranked Murray the 13th highest and Parr the 15th lowest.

Murray was right behind Matt Ryan, a veteran of the Atlanta Falcons, who finished 12th on every author list. The Cardinals newcomer was one place ahead of New England’s Tom Brady and two ahead of Super Bowl LIV, who lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fittingly, MVP Lamar Jackson from the Ravens and MVP Super Bowl Patrick Mahomes from the Chiefs shared first and second place votes in the NFL.com QB indexing. Carolina Panther’s replacement Will Grier, who appeared in two games, was at the bottom of the list.

And for very curious Cardinals fans who want to know something about the player Arizona came on in the first round a year before Murray, Miami Dolphins pro Josh Rosen came 52nd in the second year, just five places ahead of the last place in the ranking. Blair said:

Rosen ‘s fate, which cannot prevail in Miami after being dropped by Arizona, will haunt the nightmares of all players – let alone the quarterback – that will make it into the top 10 for generations to come. I can only hope that there is an alternative dimension in which he is ready make the jump in year 3 with a stable, supportive franchise.

