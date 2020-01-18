Next year did not come but today has

advertisement

Did we really think he was crazed? It appears that Joe Brolly did not even have to play this one in two cushions.

There was a certain joy in the air this week when a queue was formed to make Brolly a hypocrite because he presented himself as an eir Sport expert, not long after his promise to never work for eir Sport or a TV subscription he stood for treason at GAA volunteering.

advertisement

Joe’s escape? That argument was lost, come on with the following argument.

What did we expect He would put himself to work with the slogan of the domestic punditry era: “What do you think of that, Joe Brolly?”

Instead, Joe told us how much he loved the television. He explained his great fear of irrelevance. And he briefly transported us to the place where he comes to life: “Five, four, three …”

When the camera light comes on, Joe Brolly has always been completely present. At the time. Just like Eamon Dunphy, this makes him vulnerable to the audits of those who keep track of opinions and u-turns.

And it occasionally sees him fall into unkindness that does not match the acts of kindness in his real life.

Perhaps that is just another central contradiction. A keen awareness that nothing of it is real, that it’s showbiz, honey. But that it is incredibly important.

This week Brolly warned us about the plague of “permanence.”

“Like, who will remember this in 10 years?”

We only want consistency? It appears that we do not even want the consistency that VAR has given us with offside.

Oscar Wilde warned us of consistency long ago and not long ago Gary Neville added his own reservations.

Neville spoke about his growing feeling that he has said everything he has to say.

There are only so many specific types of instances that you can see. You have a position on everything. If you have a position in diving or VAR, this is in and out the same season. It does not change substantially.

He hides it well, Neville, whatever restlessness he must feel when he is imprisoned by consistency.

You can only detect this restlessness during his irregular appearances on one of those road shows, where he made those comments.

On these occasions another Neville is clear, a slightly livelier version. Joe, on the other hand, never seems livelier than when he’s on the box. In that sense, it is at least consistent.

FALL CAP

Paul Merson also comes alive on the box.

He is one of the most complicated souls of our time, the Merse. A fragile man.

He was a great football player, with a way of looking at things differently. It did not easily fit into any shape.

He was a non-intuitive approach that might take him the long way around a defender. Or dig his stride with the outside of the foot. His appreciation for angles made him a reliable source of chips and lobes.

When he and David Rocastle adorned the glory years of George Graham, Merse also enlightened the last, meaner years. Brought a humanity most felt when it was not there. Just like last weekend, when he was missed from Soccer on Saturday.

On TV, Merse also unknowingly lives in the moment.

That causes a certain inconsistency. Earlier this season, he took the controvassy to the next level by beating himself because he found Harry Maguire too strict.

“I thought I was very critical of him on Saturday, if I’m honest,” Merse said on a Tuesday.

Traditional depth is not necessarily something of Merse. Yet he can claim one of the great slogan of our time, a moving warning of unfulfilled promise: “Next year will not come.”

Merse has also brought the left-field improvisation of his football career to his place in the punditry era. From daring chips to the re-use of pop classics from the 80s.

“They are as solid as a rock, Jeff. They are Ashford and Simpson. ”

And if you look at his childish joy of tearing off endless rhyming jargon for post beans on toast, Norfolk Coast, Sunday Roast, Casper the friendly spirit, host of a game show – it is impossible to reconcile that this is a man who is such a man has known despair.

It is, as Merse often says, scary.

But then this is not real life.

This week, the powerful words of the international Clare Shine from Ireland brought real life to our sporting arguments.

A few weeks ago Paul Merson talked about the same dark place where he had been, about how he had considered taking his life.

He has spent nearly three decades struggling with his addictions. Yet there must have been some denial along the way.

We often heard how he had beaten the drink. How he could now enjoy one or two.

But this time the man whose football career was associated with a drink celebration sounded more confident than ever before.

“For me, it has always been the drink. When you start drinking, everything goes out the window. You don’t care. You don’t even care about yourself.

On Monday I was sober for a year. One day at a time. It’s hard for people who don’t go to meetings to live during the day. I keep my life one day at a time. I don’t think, “Oh my God, what am I going to do in a month?”

Fortunately, Clare Shine seems to have taken a shorter path to Merse’s wisdom at less than half his age.

“When I overcame the alcohol problem – because I had become so dependent on it – I could see life from a different perspective. I always thought that drinking would cure anything, while it was really the devil on my shoulder. ”

In their humanity and vulnerability and remarkable honesty, Paul and Clare remind us that there is no such thing as sustainability, just one essential truth.

Next year did not come, but today is. And tomorrow is possible.

Pieta House: 1800 247 247. Or text HELP to 51444

advertisement