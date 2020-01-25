advertisement

They are not exactly ubiquitous, as other petition promoters will be as winter and spring progresses, but occasionally shoppers may come across an activist looking for signatures for one of the two petitions who are now seeking a vote for Gov. Gavin News to recall.

That is far from how it was 16 years ago, when carriers flooded shopping malls with petitions to recall the then government. Gray Davis, who eventually made way for Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The lack of signable petitions is not the only difference between the two current recall efforts and what happened to Davis, re-elected to a second term as governor, just a few months before the recall began in February 2003.

advertisement

In the first place, Davis was largely recalled due to open corruption in his administration, illustrated by the award of a large government contract to software maker Oracle Corp. shortly after it made a large cash contribution to Davis’ campaign fund. There were other serious examples. But there is no evidence of this kind of corruption under Newsom.

There is also money. Despite a little national publicity, none of the current recall efforts – both sponsored by ordinary Republicans – have significant financial support; hence the almost absence of petition circulators. In contrast, Davis recall quickly raised $ 1.2 million from former congressman Darrell Issa, a republican and auto-alarm magnate from San Diego County who “retired” two years ago to announce last fall for the usually safe GOP House. seat of convicted campaign money cheat Duncan Jager.

So the memory of Davis started with both moral and financial impulses, which both missed this time.

These are two reasons why Newsom has little to worry about on the recall front, even though his judgment in recent polls fluctuates around 50 percent, well below that of his direct predecessor Jerry Brown.

There is only one apparent parallel between Newsom and the Davis era of recall: energy crises. Davis had his after California adopted electricity deregulation before he became governor in 1999, with deregulation that Enron Corp. and allowed other companies and executives convicted to criminally manipulate California energy markets and prices.

The Newsom energy crisis came with so-called “public service power shutdowns” (PSPS) that made millions of Californians black, while Pacific Gas & Electric Co. did everything to save himself from the financial consequences of his long-term failure to conserve power and update lines.

These shutdowns were partly planned in a series of spring and summer meetings between appointed Newsom and PG&E executives. But Newsom responded by inciting (at least verbally) the company that was an important benefactor for him and his wife during his political career, with the help of a series of negative epithets to record his indignation, whether real or fictitious.

So far, it seems that Newsom will not suffer the same fate as Davis. One recall, sponsored by Palm Springs GOP activist Erin Cruz, did not collect valid voters’ signatures in mid-November, more than two months after it was approved for circulation. The other, from the physician of San Diego County James Veltmeyer, was also not mentioned by the state secretary in referendums with at least 25 percent of the signatures required from early January, about two months before the signing deadline.

One reason may be that none of these seemingly wrong efforts is focused on something specific that Newsom did or did not do. Instead, Cruz told a reporter, acting against “more than a decade of mismanagement of policies, public resources and resources,” and “Last but not least Californians and US citizens, including our veterans.”

Without a much more specific complaint, no recall has ever gone far.

Democratic political adviser Garry South, who has worked for both Davis and Newsom, once said, “The stars must adapt to make a recall successful.” They did exactly that against Davis, who would have been able to fend off his recall if he hadn’t been there with the ultra-popular movie Schwarzenegger.

So Newsom seems safe – for the time being. But some Republicans are warning that he pays more attention to his p’s and q’s and moderates what they call his “left-wing agenda,” or they will keep coming back with new recall drives, one of which may just succeed in today’s ultra-unstable political world.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Squelch It Campaign” is now available in a fourth edition with a soft cover. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

advertisement