Newsom, Hopkins supports Barbers Hill ISD teen in dispute over her

A teenage conflict in Houston around a school district the length of his hair has caught the attention of a Texas player and the governor of California.

Barbers Hill ISD student DeAndre Arnold, 18, has worn his dreadlocks for years, according to KPRC. Arnold’s family told the station that they are from Trinidad and that many men are growing dreadlocks in his culture.

The family adhered to the ward’s dress code policy by tying Arnold’s hair to keep it off his collar, away from his earlobes and out of his eyes.

But in an interview with KHOU, the family said that a recent change in district dress codes treats boys and girls differently by allowing girls to have hair of any length, as opposed to boys. Arnold told KPRC that he was told that if he would take his hair down, it would be a violation of the dress code, which he said he is not doing at school.

As such, the family says that Arnold has cut his hair or should take disciplinary action that they believe would jeopardize his participation in higher-class activities such as graduation and his subsequent university career.

In a tweet attributed to the Barbers Hill Superintendent Gregory Poole, the district claims that students can wear dreadlocks, but has “a community-supported hair length policy & has been doing this for decades”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the superintendent noted the control that the district has received over its dress code policy.

BH has received careful research into our high expectations with regard to all things and clothing regulations. But our African-American students beat the state average when passing STAR by 22% and our total pass scores are the highest in the state.

Sounds like high expectations work!

On Thursday, the California government called Gavin Newsom the “racial discrimination” dispute and praised the prohibition of hair discrimination by its state, the first state in the nation to adopt such a measure.

This is racial discrimination. And it is played every day in our country – at workplaces, schools, sports – in subtle and open ways.

I am proud that CA became the first state to ban hair discrimination.

Other states should follow. https://t.co/rN6j51kOTB

Newsom’s comments on Twitter come one day after Texan recipient DeAndre Hopkins tweeted his support for Arnold.

“Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks,” he wrote.

Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks.

Arnold told KHOU that his hair has nothing to do with his future or his intellect.

“My hair doesn’t determine that,” he said. “I determine that for my character.”

