We’ve been working on this Bill 5 activity for less than two weeks and thousands of thousands of freelance journalists have either eliminated their resources or at least seriously curtailed them.

Do you know what didn’t happen? Much more full-time jobs with benefits, that was the fake bill of lading from the account author, Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego).

Gee. It’s almost enough to wonder how nobody saw this coming.

Apart from that, we did of course. Together with almost every newspaper in this state, we had been warning about this exact scenario for several months. We said voices would be taken away, vital income would be lost, and the ultimate losers would be the readers who have come to trust many of their local news and commentary on these correspondents.

Under the new law, freelance journalists can only contribute 35 paid assignments per year. More than that, and they should become full-time employees.

Just as anyone who is even remotely aware of the financial challenges facing newspapers should have figured out 15 years ago, “adding extra full-time employees” is not a viable option.

(Gonzalez apparently has been too busy to notice.)

Like most newspapers, we rely heavily on freelancers. They offer a good amount of news, commentary, lifestyle and sports coverage in this newspaper. And yes, we have several that have given us much more than 35 times a year – in a few cases, 20 years or more.

Now we have to tell them: “Uh, about that weekly column. What does two or three a month sound like?”

These are people who in many cases are highly dependent on this extra income. Thanks to AB5, several of them are looking at a salary reduction of around 50 percent.

And those are the lucky ones to still write. Several large companies have bypassed AB5 by firing thousands of freelancers in our state. For example, Vox Media, which provides the most content for SB Nation websites, told hundreds of freelancers in December that their work was no longer needed. Oh, and Merry Christmas!

Who exactly should help this account?

At this point you would expect that the public protest of our industry (and others) would have rattled some feeling in the minds of our national legislators. Perhaps they would reconsider their hasty, far-reaching law. Maybe they had reserved some money to help the people they screwed up with their idiotic law.

Oh, they put money aside, okay. But to help nobody. Instead, they set aside millions of dollars to double their mistake.

In the latest stunning development around AB5, Governor Gavin Newsom has invested around $ 20 million in his proposed 2020 budget for AB5 enforcement.

It includes $ 17.5 million for the Department of Industrial Relations to “tackle workload” and “investigations of labor rights violations” regarding employee status, wage claims and workplace health and safety inspections.

And of course, when it comes to throwing away money for projects with pets, Newsom is just warming up. The budget also includes $ 3.4 million for the Employment Development Department to train staff and conduct the ABC employment test, as required under AB5, and to conduct hearings and surveys on employee status. The Ministry of Justice receives $ 780,000 to “tackle increased enforcement actions.”

According to Politico, Newsom told reporters that AB5 was “state law” before AB5 was a legislative effort and “my job as (executive) manager is to enforce the law.”

Oh, save us, Mr. Governor. You have a long, celebrated history of enforcing laws that you agree with while ignoring others if it seems politically appropriate to do so.

This fight is not over yet. Freelancers have filed a lawsuit alleging that AB5 is violating the First Amendment, and other industries have caught up with this “Let’s get Uber and Lyft!” Flood wave disaster followed. Last week a judge in the Los Angeles County court ruled that AB5 does not apply to truck drivers because it is prescribed by federal law.

Uber, Lyft and others meanwhile are prosecuting the state and working on a voting initiative to overthrow AB5.

We are sure that all this attracts the attention of Newsom, Gonzalez and some other legislators. It would not even surprise us if they are looking for money to beat that voting initiative, even while we speak.

This main article, which we fully agree with, was written by our sister newspaper, the Chico Enterprise Record.

