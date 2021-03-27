President Of Committee On Legal Affairs Denounces Pressure Not To Lift Puigdemont Immunity

The president of the Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament denounces “pressure” not to lift Puigdemont’s immunity.

The president of the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Adrián Vázquez (Citizens), has denounced this Wednesday having suffered “pressure, poisoning” and “personal attacks” in order not to lift the European parliamentary immunity of the former president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont , as the Supreme Court has requested the European Parliament to be able to judge the pro-independence politician in Spain.

In an interview in RNE, collected by Europa Press, Vázquez assured that several colleagues from his department who have been in the European Parliament for “many years” have acknowledged that they had never “suffered” so much pressure in a process that “has been really complicated” .

“Not only the pressures, but personal attacks, and reports in which a string of brutal lies were told to try to tarnish the Presidency of the commission. The rapporteur, a Bulgarian, has suffered the same, and last week we suffered a leak of the report that appeared in a Spanish national medium that sought to destabilize a procedure that is complex, “he explained.

Along these lines, Vázquez recalled that this leak has led him to request the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, to investigate the origin of the leaks that last week revealed that the rapporteur of the report on Puigdemont’s request recommends accepting the request of the Supreme Court and lift the immunity of the now JxCAT MEP.

Thus, the leader of the orange formation has insisted that the internal investigation will try to decide “who made that leak” and, in the case of being discovered, will be exposed to “harsh sanctions.” “I intend to go to the end,” he warned, regretting that people do not understand that this type of procedure “is not games”, but “serious things.”