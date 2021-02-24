Christopher Nolan blunt warning to Zack Snyder about Justice League

“Never see this movie”: Christopher Nolan’s blunt warning to Zack Snyder about Whedon’s ‘Justice League’

Zack Snyder has never seen the movie that Joss Whedon finished after his abandonment. Warner rejected Batman falling in love with Lois Lane.

Still from ‘Justice League’Still from ‘Justice League’. Someday, in the not too distant future, anyone will dare to make the making of the Justice League? Of course, it would give for a couple of movies and the occasional spin-off.

What promised to be DC’s ultimate superhero reunion in theaters, captained by Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman (no mustache) , nonetheless had one of the most eventful productions of a modern blockbuster.

Everything fell apart when Zack Snyder had to abandon the project due to a family tragedy and Warner enlisted Joss Whedon, whom he had signed for a Batgirl movie , to finish off the blockbuster. The next thing we learned, the movie was a historic critical and public disappointment for DC.

Many Deceite fans immediately blamed Whedon, who would not have respected the story Snyder wanted to tell. They mobilized in such a way under the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, that they managed to get

Warner to give the green light to a bizarre project, the Snyder montage. Meanwhile, Warner opened an investigation to Whedon after Ray Fisher denounced that he had “a disgusting, abusive and unprofessional behavior” during the reshoots.

Ray Fisher explodes against Warner after being expelled from ‘The Flash’: “It was much more than a cameo”.

More than three years after the premiere of Justice League,Whedon accumulates more and more accusations for abuses of power (especially, after the statement from Charisma Carpenter), Ray Fisher has remained from The Flash and Snyder, now, is about to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the director recalled the disastrous premiere of the film finalized by Whedon, a film he has never seen after Christopher Nolan, producer of the film, and his wife Deborah Snyder, also a producer, advised him not to did it. They had both sat in Warner’s screening room to see the result before its premiere.

After that screening, both Nolan and Deborah Snyder spoke with Zack. “They came in and they just said, ‘Never watch this movie,” recalls the filmmaker. “Because he knew it would break his heart,” adds his wife.

Less than a month after Zack Snyder’s Justice League is released (arriving on HBO on March 18), we know that this version is loaded with reshoots, new plots or villains such as Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke or Jared’s Joker Leto. Now it is time to wait to see the result and see how this soap opera ends in which the Justice League production has become .

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO on March 18.