Cosmetics To Treat Dark Circles And Droopy Eyelids

“The skin around the eyes is very fine and delicate, both in women and men,” explains Elena Ramos, pharmacist, expert in dermocosmetics and co-director of The Secret Lab .

“In addition, the orbicularis oculi muscles are very active throughout life (smiling, gesturing, etc.), which causes this area to deteriorate more quickly, giving rise to the wrinkles known as crow’s feet, bags, drooping of the eyelid. If you are also a person who spends many hours in front of the computer (straining your eyes) and / or practices sports outdoors, this deterioration multiplies (and no, sunglasses do not protect that area) ”.

A reality, this one that Ramos shows, makes many people care especially about the care of this area of ​​the face in their beauty routine and look for effective products to treat the area. “In addition, there are small tricks to avoid dark circles and bags: apply cold to the area, try to get enough sleep, massage when applying the contour with small pressure to drain (from the tear duct out) “, recalls Ramos.

To obtain good results we must also take care of what we eat and avoid a diet with a high salt content so as not to retain fluids. However, “most of the time, bags and dark circles have some hereditary component against which it is very difficult, if not impossible, to fight”, explains the expert.

For those who are looking for a specific product for the eye contour in EL PAÍS Escaparate, we have dived into the online catalog of stores such as Sephora, Druni, MiFarma, Kiehls or Amazon to select ten anti-dark circles, anti-puffiness cosmetics and to lift droopy eyelids. As Ramos recalls, “it is essential that the texture is very light since the skin, being so fine, absorbs a lot of product and, otherwise, fat balls can form around the contour”.

EYE BAGS

“If we start caring for this area, we can start using all-in-one products , that is, products with very light textures that hydrate, protect and slow down aging both on the face and in the contour area”, recalls the expert in dermocosmetics. Regarding the composition, “we need active ingredients that promote hydration and the prevention of aging, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and powerful antioxidants that protect against all types of radiation”.

Even Better Eyes Contour , Clinique

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

A product designed to tone the fine areas of the eyes and eliminate dark circles. It is suitable for all skin types and after application it favors a luminous and revitalized eye effect. It is sold in a 10 milliliter tube and has a self-applicator at the tip.

BUY FOR € 27.55 ON AMAZON

Anti-dark circles cream, Bella Aurora. Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids.

With active firming and tightening properties, this cream reduces dark circles and dark spots in the eye area. It has a creamy, refreshing texture, and is fragrance-free. Another advantage is that it reduces wrinkles and, for a correct application, it is recommended to use it morning and night on a clean and dry face.

BUY FOR € 12.71 ON AMAZON

Repairing eye contour, Cerave

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

Formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this contour promises intense hydration throughout the day to reduce dark circles. It is a product that helps restore the skin’s protective barrier and is presented in a non-greasy texture that favors its rapid absorption. The 10 milliliter tube can now be found at a lower price than usual in the MiFarma online store .

BUY FOR € 8.12 AT MIFARMA

Anti-fatigue contour, Neutrogena

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

A gel proposal to start the day with an extra boost of freshness and hydration. Its triple action provides an awake look without signs of fatigue. Thanks to the Hyaluronic Gel Matrix technology , this contour strengthens the skin barrier and helps eliminate signs of fatigue. It absorbs quickly and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive ones.

BUY FOR € 17.20 ON AMAZON

BAGS

“The contour must be applied morning and night, always,” recalls Ramos. “It is also true that there are different eye contours to treat different aspects (for example, those with SPF for the day, or with retinol for the night). If you do not have retinol, you should apply the one for bags and dark circles on the tomorrow to take advantage of the immediate effect they usually have ”.

Treatment for bags, Remescar

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

Eyebag & Dark Circles is a cream specially formulated to reduce and diminish bags. After its application an immediate effect is achieved thanks to a combination of mineral clays, peptides and a complex of caffeine and microalgae. These actives generate a tightening effect on the skin and reduce the accumulation of fluid under the eyes.

BUY FOR € 21.99 ON AMAZON

Avocado Eye Contour, Kiehls

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

Kiehls proposes this eye contour formulated with avocado oil, beta-carotene and shea butter, which provides extra hydration to the eye area. It has been tested by ophthalmologists and dermatologists to ensure its safety and is suitable for all skin types. You can choose between two measures: the 14 gram jar or the 28 gram jar.

BUY FOR € 29.50 AT KIEHLS

Firming Eye Hydrogel Patches , Pixi

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

The patches are another of the most popular formulas to decongest the area around the eyes. These include hyaluronic acid to help maintain hydration levels, botanical collagen to strengthen and smooth skin, and caffeine. They can be stored in the refrigerator so that the soothing sensation is even greater when applied to the face.

BUY FOR € 27.28 ON AMAZON

Anti-bag brightening cream, Sunday Riley

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

A proposal to instantly illuminate and reaffirm the look. Thanks to the caffeine and Brazilian ginseng extract used in its formulation, the appearance of bags and dark circles are reduced to eliminate the fatigued appearance of the eyes. Its ingredients also include concentrated horse chestnut extracts, lutein (rich in antioxidants), and cocoa and shea butters to hydrate the skin.

BUY FOR € 59.99 AT SEPHORA

DROPPED EYELIDS

In the case of droopy eyelids, can we notice improvement with cosmetic and treatment products or would this area only improve with surgery? “It depends on what state they are in” –answers the expert–, but they improve a lot with treatments such as radiofrequency, and with products such as Perricone’s Fx Eyelid Serum ”.

Tightening effect eye contour, Clarins

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

It is a fine emulsion, with a smoothing texture, which facilitates the application and the duration of makeup. A treatment with a tightening effect that includes, among its benefits, smoothing expression lines and brightening the look. It is indicated for sensitive eyes and those who use contact lenses. It should be applied with light pressure on the eyelids and the eye contour, and with gentle smoothing movements on the frown and temples.

BUY FOR € 45.13 AT DRUNI

Eye Contour effect lifting , Anne Moller

Ten cosmetics to treat dark circles, bags and droopy eyelids

Its Probiotic Skin Supplement technology stimulates the skin’s self-regenerating power, deeply hydrates it, and improves its appearance. It produces a pearlescent effect that immediately blurs imperfections and, in the long term, also helps reduce wrinkles, bags and dark circles. It is recommended to apply daily, morning and night, with light touches and exerting a gentle circular massage on the area.

BUY FOR € 22.50 AT DRUNI