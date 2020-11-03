Joseph Perez The Europe Being Made for the Money

One is also portrayed by his heroes If Joseph Pérez the French Hispanist who died on Thursday in Bordeaux at the age of 89 had one that was Cardinal Cisneros for his defense of the common good and general interests

He is the greatest statesman that Spain has ever had Unfortunately he arrived old and late he stated in Madrid when he presented his biography of the character

Pérez also believed in the common good and general interests Without any kind of complexes he defined himself as a Jacobin that is at the end of it all a man who wants all the towns in France to have a thousand or a million inhabitants to have a school a post office and a medical center for everyone

He felt he was a product of that French vision that he now believed to be extinct I was born in 1931 my mother tongue was Valencian not Spanish At the age of four or five I entered school A little Spaniard a little Portuguese entered the Jacobin school and a Frenchman left That is over

The Jacobin idea is to found a nation made up of citizens with the same rights nobody told me anything because they are Spanish Why is it not done with the Arabs as it was done with me

Joseph Pérez was born in LaroquedOlmes France in 1931 a few years after his parents Valencian emigrated to this Pyrenean region for economic reasons The Spain of 1924 offered few opportunities for advancement.