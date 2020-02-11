Eliminating Congress in the Delhi parliamentary elections almost refuted the saying that change is the only constant in life.

“No-change” seemed to be the constant for the congress as it again filled a gap.

If anything, the change was for the worse. Their vote share dropped from 9% in the last polls of the assembly in 2015 to below 5% and from 22% in the polls of Lok Sabha in 2019.

“In Delhi we are decimated again. Enough self-observation, now time to act. Excessive delays in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and uniformity at the state level, demotivated workers, no basic connection … all of these are factors Systems also take my part of the responsibility, ”tweeted party spokesman Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Sandeep Dikshit, ex-MP and son of former Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit, was another party member who had criticized the leadership in Delhi.

Although Congress was trying to present its mother Sheila Dikshit’s developmental heritage, Mr. Dikshit was absent from the party forums.

Of course, he regularly published video messages titled “Jan Ki Baat” in which he attacked the government of Arvind Kejriwal on important issues such as education and health.

So what went wrong? As Ms. Mukherjee’s tweet emphasized, decision-making delays, lack of clear strategy and faction were some of the most easily identifiable reasons.

After the sudden and unexpected death of Sheila Dikshit last July, it took the Congress leadership an extraordinary amount of time to appoint their successor.

Acting Congressman Subhash Chopra had just over three months to prepare his party for the Battle of Delhi. The party that ruled the capital three times in a row between 1998 and 2013 was characterized by pronounced ad hocism.

Although many believe that the Delhi party had given up to ensure the victory of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and defeat the BJP, party insiders argue that it is more of a case of strategy ambiguity. Who should Congress attack more, the BJP or the AAP?

While part of the Congress party wanted the BJP to be defeated at all costs, the Delhi unit had identified the AAP as its main enemy.

And finally, it was not a narrative of the future, but of the past that focused on the development of the government of Sheila Dikshit.

It is true that Delhi had undergone quite a change during the 15-year reign of the Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit, but it had some problems.

The massively inflated electricity bills (which flow in thousands of rupees) after Sheila Dikshit privatized the government-run energy company Delhi Vidyut Board were one of the main catalysts for Mr. Kejriwal.

The image of Mr. Kejriwal, who challenged private utilities that previously cut power to homes that had not paid these inflated bills by forcibly reconnecting the broken wires, aroused people’s imaginations.

Since then, the promise of free water, cheap electricity, better state schools, and clean government has only added to his aura that his rivals have been unable to diminish.

