Newport News Police mourn the officer's death, giving more information about a fatal incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officials speak to the public on Friday morning.

They mourn the loss of a female officer who was killed after an incident Thursday night. Reportedly, they will also provide more information about what happened at 10 a.m.

According to the department, an officer led a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Street at 6.47 pm.

At a certain point during the meeting, the driver accelerated and dragged the officer. The vehicle fled and crashed near 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The unidentified driver was detained after the crash.

The officer who was dragged suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died later, police said.

News 3 will be at the press conference and will stream the updates live.

