Newport News Boys and Girls Club remembers the fallen officer and coach Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – While the Newport News community honors the life and legacy of Officer Katie Thyne, many remember her for her service outside the uniform.

Thyne was a passionate basketball coach at the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula, where she devoted her time to creating meaningful relationships with the youth.

Angel Nelson is the organization’s Chief Operations Officer. Nelson says that Thyne was enthusiastic about her position as a coach and went beyond her team.

“We have officers who have given and paid for their shoes and clothing and gifts … she was one of those officers,” says Nelson.

With a heavy heart, the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula begins to mourn the loss of Officer Thyne.

“Her nickname is” Bean, “Nelson says.” She’s a three-point guru. If you see every three points she tries to shoot, she makes. “

The Newport News officer shared her skills on the field to coach the young women in the Boys and Girls Club basketball team.

“She worked all day or all night and then she came here on a Saturday and still offered to give her time and talent.”

Her death comes just two days before the big year-end tournament of her team.

“Officer Thyne herself was a huge advocate of this program and was in every position we had, so there is a huge impact with the girls she coached on the three-in-three,” says Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula CEO Hal Smith.

The Thyne team will enter the field during the three-in-three basketball tournament Saturday morning, taking into account the things she has taught them on and off the field.

“We still have to go ahead and be positive and show her that what she did to help them was not in vain,” Nelson says.

Thyne’s dedication to being a coach and mentor to help create a better future between officers and youth is a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten easily.

