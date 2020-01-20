Newly discovered photos show John Demjanjuk in the Nazi camp - Europe

advertisement

Invisible photos of convicted war criminal John Demjanjuk from a Nazi extermination camp are slated to be released next week, eight years after his death, while denying allegations that he was a guard at the Sobibor extermination camp.

The Berlin Museum of Topography of Terror reported on Monday that the photos were found among items by Johann Niemann, the deputy commander of Sobibor, who was killed in a prisoner riot in 1943. They will be released next week when the International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated on the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation.

In Niemann’s estate 350 photos were found, the existence of which was unknown and which documented the crimes of the National Socialists in Poland during “Operation Reinhard” [1942], during which up to two million Jews were sent to extermination camps. According to the museum, two of these photos show Demjanjuk.

John Demjanjuk arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, for trial on February 28, 1986. AP Photo / Nash, file

The meaning of the photos goes far beyond its appearance, as there is little visual documentation of the Sobibor death camp destroyed by the Nazis in an attempt to cover up their crimes.

Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian who served in the SS, emigrated to the United States after World War II. He was extradited to Israel and brought to justice after the survivors of the Holocaust identified him as the notorious guard of the Treblinka death camp, known as “Ivan the Terrible”. He was sentenced to death, but released after an appeal to house arrest. He was later extradited to Germany, where he was brought to justice for his role as a security guard in Sobibor. He was convicted of murdering 28,000 Jews in 2011 and sentenced to five years in prison. He died awaiting an appointment decision and is therefore considered innocent under German law.

Sobibor train station in Poland, December 1, 2009. REUTERS / Peter Andrews

During his trial, Demjanjuk declined to admit that he had worked in an extermination camp, although documents show that this was the case. The newly discovered photos can provide definitive evidence that he lied.

