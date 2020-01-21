Newcastle complete Bentaleb loan agreement from Schalke

advertisement

Newcastle has given Nabil Bentaleb the opportunity to prove himself again in the Premier League after he loaned him to Schalke.

The 25-year-old Algeria international will spend the rest of the season with the magpies, who have negotiated an option to make the move permanent in the summer for a fee that is in the region of £ 8.5 million.

Bentaleb has not played for the Bundesliga club since April last year after being sent to train with the club’s second series due to disciplinary problems with a knee injury that did not help his case, but head coach Steve Bruce hopes for a man who will continue his career has launched at Tottenham fits seamlessly back into English football.

Happy to join the @ nufc family, very excited to wear the colors of such a historic club, and wish the best for the rest of the season @ s04! pic.twitter.com/p6bLRS5NWu

– Nabil Bentaleb (@ nabilbentaleb42) January 21, 2020

Bruce said: “He is someone to whom I paid particular attention when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big money move to Germany.

“He has been playing at the highest level for the last four or five years, but he will get hungry and feel that he has to prove something and give us the competition we clearly need.

“With the numbers that we have right now, he has a little experience and I think people will enjoy seeing him play. He will join the team and I am sure he will be a good asset to us.

“The fact that he played in the Premier League before helps because we know he can play and know what the demands of the Premier League are.

“He went from the Premier League to Schalke and also played in the Champions League, so we are very happy to get him. It’s a great signature.”

Bentaleb, who tweeted saying he was “very excited to wear the colors of such a historic club,” initially played for Spurs 66 times before he went to Germany in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder completed a permanent movement a year later and his 97 appearances for the club – he also scored 19 goals – included a series of Champions League matches.

He is pleased to have the opportunity to return to the Premier League while Newcastle tries to strengthen his place in the top flight.

Bentaleb said: “I am very happy to return to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle.

“The project really interested me. I absolutely wanted to come back to the Premier League. The coach had faith in me and the club too – I saw that right away – and I think this is the perfect move for me. “

Bruce will hope that Bentaleb is not his only acquisition in January with the club, also in talks with Inter Milan about a loan agreement for winger Valentino Lazaro, although they compete with Red Bull Leipzig in their pursuit.

