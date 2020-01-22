Newborns could be protected from permanent deafness thanks to genetic tests that were tested in Manchester

advertisement

Newborns could be saved from permanent deafness thanks to a new test conducted in Manchester.

Some babies develop irreversible hearing loss when exposed to gentamicin – an antibiotic used to treat various types of bacterial infections.

advertisement

The genetic change affects approximately one in 500 infants and means that after a single dose of gentamicin, they suffer from severe hearing loss or complete deafness.

As a result, scientists at the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Center are working to study the genetic defect before it becomes irreversibly damaged.

They are testing the world’s first genetic bedside emergency test to help medical professionals who treat around 90,000 babies with gentamicin in the UK each year.

Antibiotic treatment should be started within the first hour of admission. However, there are currently no appropriate tests to identify those at risk of hearing loss within that time.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Researchers in Manchester have found a faster way to test the defective gene.

It’s about wiping the inside of the cheek at the bedside – a method that can deliver a genetic result in less than 30 minutes.

If babies test positive for the defect, doctors can instead use alternative antibiotics and avoid potential life-changing side effects of gentamicin.

It is estimated that the test could save the £ 3.5m NHS

It is hoped that in these cases the new methods will avoid the need for cochlear implants and will lower the NHS by £ 3.5m.

The test will be conducted on 1,000 babies in intensive care units at St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester and at Liverpool Women’s Hospital for six months.

Medical professionals will try to test all babies within ten minutes of admission to the intensive care unit.

To follow Beth on Twitter, click here

Click here to like her Facebook page and stay up to date with the latest news

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

Bill Newman, professor of translational genomic medicine at the University of Manchester and consultant at the NHS Foundation Trust at the University of Manchester, is leading the research.

“A successful implementation would be a first in integrating a fast-decision genetic diagnosis into the UK NHS,” he said.

The research – from genedrive plc and partners from the intensive care units for newborns in Liverpool and Manchester – was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be tailored to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement