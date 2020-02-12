SAIL POWER

Blair Tuke [left] and Peter Burling head the gold fleet at the 49 World Championships in Geelong [Australia].

The kiwi duo Peter Burling and Blair Tuke want to enter the second half of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Geelong right there.

The five-time world champion secured two further race victories and a third on Wednesday to get a narrow lead while the top boats start into the three days of the gold fleet race.

Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn are also tenth overall, followed by Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie.

It is often said that the real race only begins with the gold fleet race. If mistakes are made, the points can quickly accumulate, but it certainly helps to get out of qualifying with a low scorecard.

“It was another good day for us with a 1, 3, 1. So we are very happy that we survived qualifying unscathed,” said Tuke. “It was nice to put a few premieres on the board.

“The competition is getting tougher in the gold fleet and it’s harder to get these low values ​​so it’s good to have a fifth [and fall so far] as our worst race. We’ll try to be out of the race to come out and put three good ones. ” get in and maintain the pressure. It definitely comes to an end, which is pretty exciting. “

The Nacra 17 fleet of 34 boats runs only one fleet all week, and some teams are already starting to collect larger numbers.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson are still the best New Zealand boat in seventh place overall, but have been marginally behind the UK leaders, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, while Liv Mackay and Jason Saunders remain in ninth place. Gemma Jones and Josh Porebski had a much better day than their first and finished 14th overall.

“It was a day of survival for us,” said Wilkinson. “We had the speed, but small mistakes turned into a little loss of points.

“That said, it was a good day on the water and we look forward to getting into the last few days. The forecast is a bit windy, so it’s time to take a breath and send it off.”

The lasers had a late end throughout the city at their world championships with several general recalls and reset courses. The top three New Zealand sailors all had good days out hunting, with Tom Saunders Ninth, Sam Meech 14th and George Gautrey 28th.

There is still one qualification day before the top third of the 124 boats in the gold fleet compete against each other.

“I had some good results, although I made it a lot more difficult than it should have been,” said Saunders, who finished fourth and third in his two races on Wednesday. “It looks very easy for some people and very difficult for others, which is frustrating, but it keeps me in the game.

“I’m just trying to keep up and get through qualifying without having a big counterattack. I just have to always come off the line cleanly and sail fast and hopefully find myself at the top. That is tomorrow’s goal [Thursday] and I will do it. ” then reset and sharpen for gold fleet. “

Burling and Tuke are already at this point and are content with sailing, but know that every point counts.

“I think the boat went fairly quickly, but we also made some good decisions and got the boat on good tracks,” said Tuke.

“It is gratifying that we managed to return from positions where we were early in the race to achieve these low scores and in some cases even win the race, which gives us a lot of confidence.”