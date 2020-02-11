HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Captain Virat Kohli migrates from Bay Oval after scoring nine points in the third ODI.

Virat Kohli looked extremely deadly on this New Zealand tour for the globally dominant batsman, who is on average under 60 in a glittering ODI career.

India’s megastar and skipper, who intimidates bowlers around the world, will be tested for the first time next week. The New Zealanders want to take advantage of their slimmest ODI series in almost five years.

Kohli failed on Tuesday morning at the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on a wider one from Hamish Bennett and dragged a catch to the third man, where he was well held by Kyle Jamieson, and sent the skipper off for nine.

JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT

Yes! New Zealander Hamish Bennett is celebrating the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli for the third time on this tour.

Kohli ended the series with three games with 75 runs and an average of 25 runs – his lowest return since the 2015 Bangladesh tour, where he averaged 16.33 in the three ODIs.

Kohli, who is number 1 in the world in tests and ODI cricket, started impressively in the T20 with 45 of 32 balls at the start of the tour in Auckland.

JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT

The Indian Virat Kohli played an average of almost 60 games in his ODI career, but ended the series against New Zealand with an average of 25 in three games.

But that was his highest score in four T20 games and in seven innings in New Zealand he scored 180 runs at 25.71. His 51 out of 66 balls in the first ODI in Hamilton remains Kohli’s top grade on the tour.

This blow was ended by a beauty from Ish Sodhi, the black caps leg spinner, who hurled Kohli through the gate with a kiss.

On Saturday in Eden Park, Tim Southee released Kohli (15) for the ninth time in international cricket with a slip that hit his front block. The dismissal came after a great setup from Southee with outsingers and larger deliveries to shuffle the great batsman.

JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT

New Zealander Kyle Jamieson was early in the game after an impressive ODI debut in Auckland.

Tuesday was a loose kohli shot after playing and missing out on Southee and Jamieson, who started the new ball moving. Bennett collected the loot the third time he had removed cabbage in the past few weeks.

A year ago, Kohli had an average of 49.33 in the three ODIs he played against the Black Caps in New Zealand when they won the series 4-1.

In 2016 he raided 358 runs in India with 119 over five ODIs against the black caps and in 2014 in New Zealand an average of 58 out of five ODIs.

Whether this gives the Black Caps hope for the two series of tests that start next Friday in the Basin Reserve is another question, although it can’t hurt when the pace trio Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner prepare for reunification ,

In Kohli’s only two tests in New Zealand in 2014, he scored 38 and 105 points in a loss in Eden Park 4 and 67, in Brendon McCullum’s triple test in the pool.

AT A GLANCE

Virat Kohli’s results on the current New Zealand tour:

45 (out of 32 balls) in Auckland, 1st T20

11 (12) in Auckland, 2nd T20

38 (27) in Hamilton, 3rd T20

11 (9) in Wellington, 4th T20

51 (63) in Hamilton, 1st ODI

15 (25) in Auckland, 2nd ODI

9 (12) on Mount Maunganui, 3rd ODI

Total: 180 runs of seven innings with an average of 25.71