New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will begin looking for a one-day international cricket series against India on Tuesday.

After a solid training session, Williamson was confirmed in the third ODI from 3 p.m. in the third ODI after an absence of four games at his home stadium Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The skipper hasn’t played since the third Twenty20 in Hamilton on January 29 when he had an inflamed joint in his left shoulder before firing a stunning 95-out-of-48-ball blow that previously ended the black caps against India in losing a super over.

Kane Williamson will head New Zealand again after a four-time absence with a shoulder injury in Bay Oval.

In Williamson’s absence, New Zealand lost the last two T20s and suffered a 5-0 win before winning the first two ODIs under Tom Latham with four gates in Hamilton and 22 runs in Auckland.

“He certainly had a full workout and everything is on track for tomorrow. He looks good to be ready to play. We’ll look at him one last time tomorrow and make sure nothing happens overnight,” said Black Caps head coach Shane Jürgensen trained at Bay Oval on Monday after the squad.

The opposing skippers Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have not met in coin tossing since the third game of the T20 series in Hamilton.

Game three has always been a return for Williamson, as the Black Caps aim for four direct ODI wins against India, going back to the semi-finals of the World Cup last July.

Jürgensen said medical personnel are confident that the injury has stabilized and will not get worse from Williamson’s game, ten days after the first test against India in Wellington, which started on Friday a week.

Test lead Trent Boult also trained in Bay Oval as he prepares to return to the Basin Reserve from a broken hand as he, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are reunited for the first time since the Boxing Day test as Boult while striking Mitchell Starc suffered from the injury.

In his last innings for the black caps, Kane Williamson braved a shoulder problem and looted 95 of 48 balls in the Hamilton T20.

Southee also received permission to play the third ODI on Tuesday after struggling through a “24-hour error” on Saturday and for the ninth consecutive 2-41 with the award-winning wicket from Indian captain Virat Kohli had to fight in the national team cricket.

With Southee, Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn, who are all sick in Auckland, New Zealand has called the leg spinner Ish Sodhi and the sailor Blair Tickner to Tauranga as cover.

This means an abundance of options for the black caps when they confirm their team on Tuesday morning after everyone’s health has been assessed.

New Zealanders Kane Williamson and Tim Southee injured India on Tuesday and reported sick.

Jurgensen said: “We have ticks and isch here and we just want to make sure we can get away with the disease we had and cover all the basics.

“Both [Santner and Kuggeleijn] trained today and pretty much had a full session, but we will make the final decision about the makeup of the bowlers tomorrow.”

Black Caps bowling trainer Shane Jurgensen competes for head coach Gary Stead in this ODI series.