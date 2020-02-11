JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT

New Zealander Henry Nicholls kept her in the lead with a solid 80.

Welcome back, Colin de Grandhomme.

The New Zealand all-rounder stormed back into shape on Tuesday evening and celebrated a 5-wicket victory and a 3-0 victory in the one-day international series against India on Mount Maunganui.

De Grandhomme had a total of 14 runs of five innings against India on this tour and almost looked as if he had forgotten to hit. Luckily for a wobbly chase with black caps, he detonated at the last moment. A few violent hits in his unbeaten 58 of 28 balls helped them chase 297 with 17 balls.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal threatened to derail the persecution of New Zealand.

Half a century of Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill put it up, then Tom Latham (32) de Grandhomme helped take her home cool after a little breakdown. It wasn’t nearly as convincing as the game you’re playing in Hamilton, but a win is a win.

The second phase of this bizarre but gripping tour ended when New Zealand celebrated their first ODI victory against India in a series of three or more games after being defeated 5-0 in the 1920s.

Boom: Martin Guptill lets another Indian fly with his swift stroke of 66 out of 46 balls.

The good old-fashioned 50-over-cricket agrees with the black caps, which were just a few centimeters from the title of world champion last July. This was their fourth consecutive win against India in the semi-finals – a series they have not achieved since the Greentop series of 2002-03.

Now they have a few days off before the test squad meets a resuming Trent Boult in Wellington next week, hoping to get this momentum into the purest format.

New Zealand crossed after Guptill flew out of the blocks. The seasoned opening player looked unstoppable almost a year after his last ODI century against Bangladesh.

The New Zealander Hamish Bennett took Virat Kohli’s coveted wicket and snatched four in total for the Indian innings.

He scornfully slapped Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah on the rope, raised 50 out of 29 balls and just had to stay there to take them home.

It took Yuzvendra Chahal’s classic leg spinner to come out to remove him for 66 after adding 106 of 16.3 overs with Nicholls.

After a four-time absence with a shoulder injury, Captain Kane Williamson had to strike for the first test next week. And he was faced with only 31 balls in his open wicket before hitting a catch in the middle of the wicket in front of Chahal.

Get them: India’s captain Virat Kohli trudges away, fired for nine.

Suddenly the speed shook and lost 3-30 in 35 balls. Ross Taylor (12) soon followed when he hit a short cover, then Nicholls (80 out of 103) knocked out when he needed to stabilize the ship and was held back.

It brought back memories of the Twenty20 series and it was up to Tom Latham and the all-rounders to see them at home when the run rate increased.

The 296-7 looked on a spongy field and fast field after KL Rahul pulled it out of a hole with its fourth ODI century to continue a wonderful run of form.

India’s KL Rahul celebrates its fourth ODI century in Bay Oval.

His 112 out of 113 balls lifted India from a shaky 62-3, and when he added 100 with Shreyas Iyer and 107 with Manish Pandey, tourists were on the right track to their 324-4 profit in Bay Oval a year ago to reach.

New Zealand started and ended well with the ball, with a mixed bag of bowling and fielding in between.

Kyle Jamieson, the man of the game at the Auckland debut, was again excellent with seam and bounce, and he brought Mayank Agarwal (1) into the cone foot with an absolute gem.

New Zealand boasted when they cheaply poached captain and world champion Virat Kohli again. He ended the series with an average of 25 after failing to nine at Hamish Bennett and being well held by Jamieson.

It was the third time Bennett released Kohli on this tour, in the middle of an expensive opening spell. Bennett then returned to take 3:19 in his last spell, including the gates of Rahul and Pandey in consecutive balls to finish 4:64.