KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) – New Zealand teen Alice Robinson overtook first leader Petra Vlhova to win a giant slalom at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday and take a second career win.

Almost four months after Mikaela Shiffrin’s departure from the season opener and in the absence of the Olympic GS Olympic champion from the USA, the focus was on 18-year-old Robinson.

While making a costly mistake in the first leg to take the lead at Vlhova, Robinson avoided mistakes in a similarly offensive last run to beat the Slovakian skier by 0.34 seconds.

Slovenian Meta Hrovat and Swiss Wendy Holdener shared third place when both achieved a second podium result in the giant slalom.

Shiffrin, the three-time overall World Cup winner, takes an indefinite break from the race after her father Jeff’s death almost two weeks ago.

“At this time, we have no information about a return to Europe or a return to the competition,” said US team coach Magnus Andersson on the eve of the race.

Vlhova shared the win with Federica Brignone in the previous GS in Sestriere a month ago. The Italian skier, who was in the top five at all previous GS events this season, finished eighth on Saturday, more than two seconds behind the pace.

While Brignone remained at the top of the GS standings, she closed the gap to leader Shiffrin in the overall standings to 113 points.

The two-time former world champion Tessa Worley from France was ninth after her seven-week injury break.

The races were moved from another Slovenian resort, Maribor, due to lack of snow and mild temperatures.

At the last women’s World Cup races in 2018 in Kranjska Gora, Shiffrin won both the GS and the slalom.

