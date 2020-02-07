OPINION: NZ Rugby needs to find solutions.

The days when fans were expected to be grateful for what they get in Super Rugby are long gone, and anyone who claims otherwise is deceived.

Kiwi rugby fans should pay a standing ovation to former All Blacks Wyatt Crockett and Sir John Kirwan for refusing to bend at the NZ rugby altar at a Sky Sport show this week.

Mark Robinson, CEO of New NZ Rugby, said he was satisfied with the “load management” policy applicable to Super Rugby, but fans were not so happy with it.

It’s one thing for the media and fans to complain about NZ Rugby’s stubborn stance on coping with the workload of players in Super Rugby, but if previous All Blacks – and at that time prestigious ones – a fire under the national body should spark the equivalent of triggering an electrical current through the brain of the apparatchiks at Wellington headquarters.

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane was substituted in the second half of the Chiefs game against the blues last weekend.

New Zealand rugby decision-makers, starting with CEO Mark Robinson and CEO Brent Impey, have to leave the ladle in the Kool Aid bowl and wonder if their controversial “load management” policy can be changed.

Because the first round of Super Rugby last weekend was a farce.

New Zealand rugby chairman Brent Impey (left), All Blacks coach Ian Foster and New Zealand rugby boss Mark Robinson.

The sight that All Blacks dropped out of the games in the second half, especially for the blues, had to replace captain Patrick Tuipulotu and double wing Rieko Ioane before they were run over by the bosses because the coaches couldn’t allow the players Logging in Too many minutes in the first three games was insane.

This is in addition to the fact that All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are not available. Barrett will be on vacation until mid-April, Retallick will miss the Super Rugby seasons 2020 and 2021 in Japan, and Whitelock will be in Asia by the end of the current competition.

All Blacks Lock Brodie Retallick will miss the 2020 and 2021 Super Rugby competitions.

The collective agreement stipulates that up to 33 players can be “load-controlled” in the first three rounds (although the All Blacks coaches have only identified 31). This means that the game time is limited to 180 minutes in the first three rounds (40, 60 and 80 minutes are a rough guideline), two games are interrupted during the season (in addition to the byes) and no more than six games in succession ,

Rieko Ioane was one of several All Blacks who didn’t play full Super Rugby games last weekend.

Player welfare is important. Everyone understands that. Why does NZ Rugby need to enforce a single policy?

Certainly NZ rugby can be better. As Crockett noted, programs could be tailored to individual players based on their workload, the positions in which they play, and the data downloaded to fitness personnel after each game.

Beauden Barrett attended the Super Bowl earlier this week and will not return to Super Rugby until mid-April.

Regular communication between NZ Rugby and the Super Rugby coaches could lead to a compromise that benefits players, especially those who say they don’t want to be rested, and fans.

NZ Rugby could refer to the collective and say that this policy is set in stone. You could also call that a copout.

Everyone wants All Blacks players to be healthy for the test window for several reasons. Winning tests and claiming the world rugby rankings as the best team in the world, NZ Rugby will be able to take a strong position when it comes time to sit down and ask business partners to sign contracts.

Super rugby clubs still have to make some sacrifices. However, current policies are outdated and cumbersome. There has to be a better way.

At the moment, NZ Rugby has to show some leadership skills.

Super rugby is said to be a first class competition. This argument is not valid in its current form. As Crockett and Kirwan said, it was time for a revision.

Because the last time we looked around, the crowd didn’t flock to Super Rugby games. Come on NZ rugby. Let us do this.