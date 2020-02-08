The black caps conquered the opportunities and much more on Saturday evening and for the first time since 2014 won a one-day victory against India.

After not injuring their first choice suture attack and skipper, on the morning of the game they lost their only spinner due to illness and took part in the competition at Eden Park in Auckland, whose only experienced seaman felt worse.

Once the game started, they slumped from 157: 2 to 187: 7 after being sent in, and needed quick debutant Kyle Jamieson to stay with Ross Taylor and make sure they beat their 50 overs.

Kyle Jamieson made an impressive debut in black caps with a racket and ball.

The lanky local made 25 out of 24 balls, hit a pair of towering sixes before picking up the ball and picking up two crucial wickets that ended in numbers from 2 to 42 when the black caps won in 22 runs.

Jamieson, holding his nerve to death, fired Indian navigator Navdeep Saini, who was threatening to embarrass the hosts by putting together a 76 partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the eighth wicket after India collapsed at 153-7.

The player of the game returned to throw the 45th and was taken for cover by Saini – who advanced to 45, his highest score in some form of senior cricket, but tossed him the next ball.

After Tim Southee halfway through his 10 overs in two spells and left the field to throw up in the middle, Jamieson, Hamish Bennett (2-58) and Jimmy Neesham (1-52) stayed on the Bowl row at death.

Jadeja threatened to save India, as he did last July in the World Cup semi-final, but just as then, the task turned out to be too much – he was the last man with 23 balls needed to be caught by Colin de Grandhomme Neesham Bowling for 55.

Two weak run-outs cost the black caps a lot of money in the second ODI against India.

Although Southee was visibly ill, he recently delivered one of his best bowling performances, losing 2-41 of his 10 overs, including Virat Kohli’s key wicket for the sixth time in ODIs.

When the black caps started to do their job after the lost throw, Martin Guptill showed his best performance since the start of the World Cup last June and moved relatively lightly to 79 of 79 balls.

Then he ran a risky run and ran on to the locker room, which caused a breakdown in which Neesham was fired in a similar way, and a total of over 300 players would quickly get out of reach.

Black Caps opening player Martin Guptill prevailed with a Run-a-Ball 79 before he ran out.

A third older man, Taylor, made sure he remained undefeated with 273-8 against 73 of 74 balls and participated in a 76 out of 51 ball partnership with Jamieson, who later said the whole experience was “surreal”.

The Black Caps had 48.3 overs at seam when they entered the field and were unable to call Santner or Ish Sodhi, who had left the team after Wednesday’s start to play New Zealand A in a four-day game against India A. ,

Mark Chapman had come to XI when Santner got sick, but while twirling his left arm, he does it less often than you might think, and substitute captain Tom Latham decided not to use it.

Bennett and Southee joined Jamieson to leave India after 14 overs with 71-4, and de Grandhomme (2-54) intervened to turn the match around, and Shreyas Iyer brought 52 to India to keep alive.

Having mastered many challenges to get to this point, they stayed strong as Jadeja and Saini gathered and quit the job and left India for 251.

A dull summer for the Black Caps now looks a little brighter after two wins, and they will head out to Mount Maunganui for the third ODI on Tuesday to take a clear look.

Ross Taylor’s undefeated 73 gave the black caps a defensible sum.

Black caps 273-8 (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-58) knock out India 251 all (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52; Tim Southee 2-41, Kyle Jamieson 2-42) by 22 runs.