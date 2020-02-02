Advertisement

New Zealand announced on Sunday that it would block the entry of all foreigners from mainland China due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus epidemic.

The ban will come into effect on Monday, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also raised the New Zealanders’ travel advice for the entire mainland of China to the highest “do not travel” level.

“We have been advised by health authorities that the mode of transmission of the virus is still unknown, but we should take precautionary measures,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand can still enter the country, as can their immediate family members. However, when they return to the country, they have to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The ban is valid for a period of up to 14 days, is checked every 48 hours and includes all foreign travelers who leave or cross the Chinese mainland after February 2nd.

